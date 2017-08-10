KOA radio host sacked after domestic violence-related charge

KUSA - Steffan Tubbs is no longer a morning radio host for KOA, the station told 9NEWS on Thursday.

Tubbs was arrested last week on a domestic violence-related charge. The 48-year-old is accused of repeatedly calling his ex and sending her harassing voice, video and text messages, according to the police report.

PREVIOUS: KOA radio host arrested, accused of harassing ex

“[Tubbs] used vulgar language with intent to annoy the victim,” the probable cause statement reads.

Tubbs pleaded not guilty but was ordered to give up any firearms -- this is typical for anyone accused of domestic violence. The victim in this case was also granted a no-contact order of protection, which requires him to stay 100 yards away from her.

Thursday, KOA released the following statement:

“Steffan Tubbs will no longer be part of Colorado’s Morning News on KOA. We appreciate all of his contributions during his time with us and wish him well. The morning show will continue on schedule with April Zesbaugh and guest host Ed Greene beginning the week of 8/14."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tubbs has been a host at KOA since September 2005, following a stint at WNYW-TV New York.

A judge released Tubbs on a $250 bond and ordered enhanced supervision, meaning he’ll have to check in with someone.

© 2017 KUSA-TV