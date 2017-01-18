Kohl's shoplifting incident helps recover stolen puppy

26-year-old Sondra Sikich (Photo: Lakewood PD)

LAKEWOOD - A woman accused of stealing a puppy from a pet store in Centennial earlier this month was arrested and the puppy recovered after she was caught shoplifting at a Kohl’s store.

Police were called to the shoplifting report involving two suspects at a Lakewood Kohl’s on Tuesday.

A Kohl’s employee recognized that one of the suspects, 26-year-old Sondra Sikich, had a dog that was similar to a Papillion puppy reported stolen from Perfect Pets, 6840 South University Boulevard on January 3.

Police say scanning the dog’s microchip confirmed that it was stolen.

Both suspects were arrested for shoplifting and stolen vehicle charges. Investigators will have to do more work before adding additional charges related to the puppy theft.

The puppy has since been returned to the pet shop owner.

(© 2017 KUSA)