La Plata Fire investigation underway

BAYFIELD - The La Plata Firefighters are still looking for the cause of a fire and death that occurred on Friday in Bayfield, Colorado.

Firefighters were called to a home on County Road 516 around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive 42-year-old male inside the home.

The male, later identified as Jeremiah Lee, was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but the La Plata County Sheriff's office has requested an investigation surrounding Lee's death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations will be joined by members of the Crime Scene Response Team.

We will update as more information becomes available.

