Lakewood Police arrest suspect in connection with burglary and robbery last week

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary and robbery that occurred last week.

36-year-old Dustin Barben was arrested and booked on suspicion of numerous crimes including aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, felony menacing, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

At about 6:30 a.m. on March 2 a woman entered an office building on Kipling St. and was confronted by a man armed with a handgun. Police responded and closed down the area, including Kipling St for several hours that morning.

Police surrounded the building and waited for the West Metro SWAT team to respond. While the police waited, there was a robbery at a Lakewood convenience store.

Once the SWAT team arrived and entered the office building, they determined the suspect had escaped before police arrived on the scene. They also determined a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The stolen vehicle is believed to have been used in the convenience store robbery.

Barben is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

