Lakewood Police investigating overnight homicide

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 5:39 AM. MDT June 19, 2017

LAKEWOOD - The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a motel in the early morning hours on Monday.

Lakewood police responded to a call of "shots heard" at a motel near the 700 block of Kipling St. at 12:29 a.m. 

When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male at the motel. 

No arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.

 

