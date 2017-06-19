Lakewood Police investigating overnight homicide

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LAKEWOOD - The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a motel in the early morning hours on Monday.

Lakewood police responded to a call of "shots heard" at a motel near the 700 block of Kipling St. at 12:29 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male at the motel.

No arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.

