Light rail murder suspect subject of Denver Sheriff review

KUSA - Tim Cruz didn’t ask to become a focal point in this country’s ongoing debate over illegal immigration, but that’s precisely what happened when Denver Police say the actions of a man illegally living in the country contributed to Cruz’s death.

Cruz’s family tells 9Wants to Know they’re angry with how the city of Denver and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement dealt with 19-year-old Ever Valles in the months leading up to Cruz’s murder at the RTD light rail station at 12th and Sheridan on Feb 7.

Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman calls the story “a horrible situation,” but stopped short of accepting any blame for his department’s handling of Valles’ December release from his jail.

9Wants to Know has reported extensively on the fact that Valles, a Mexican national, was released from the Denver jail on Dec. 20 even though ICE officers had wanted to deport him due to suspected gang ties and past juvenile convictions.

That day, a court approved Valles’ bond at 1:26 p.m., but the Denver Sheriff Department waited until 11:33 p.m. to send a fax notifying ICE of Valles’ imminent release.

Valles was ultimately released at 11:59 p.m. ICE never did pick him up.

Firman said he can’t say for certain if his people provided enough of a heads up to ICE.

“I don’t know what is enough time. I mean, in talking to our records people, there have been these short notices, and we have not gotten those complaints in the past,” he said.

He also said he would consider rethinking how his people notify ICE.

“I think it’s a matter that we’ve always used faxes. It’s something certainly we can look at in the future,” he said.

Former Weld County Sheriff and current Colorado State Senator John Cooke (R-Greeley) said Denver’s response to ICE wasn’t helpful.

“I think it was pretty passive aggressive on Denver Sheriff’s part,” he said.

He also said the Weld County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t use a fax to communicate an imminent release to ICE.

“We’d call them or email them. We’d make sure they were notified,” he said.

Julie Gonzales is the policy director for the Meyer Law Firm, a firm that specializes in immigration law in Denver.

She said jails around Colorado continue to struggle with how to deal with ICE requests ever since 2014 when courts across the country ruled local jails couldn’t hold people for ICE without a federal warrant.

“The Constitution in this matter is clear,” she said. “If ICE wants someone to hold somebody, they need to get a warrant to do so,” she said.

She also finds fault with how ICE handled the Valles situation.

“If ICE really did see him as a priority, they had ample opportunity to go pick him up,” she said.

Valles was first booked into the Denver jail on a car theft case in October.

