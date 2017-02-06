Liquor store assault suspect caught on camera

(Photo: DPD)

DENVER - Police distributed a photo Monday of a man wanted for assaulting and seriously injuring a clerk at a southwest Denver liquor store a week ago.

The assault happened at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Bungalow Liquors, which is located near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Police didn’t say what the motive was for the assault, or if the suspect knew the clerk.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

(© 2017 KUSA)