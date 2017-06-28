Littleton officer hit by alleged stolen car; Suspect on the run

Officers opened fire on the vehicle after it barreled toward them and struck one of their own Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Police in Littleton are searching for a woman who allegedly struck an officer during a stolen car investigation on Belleview Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Around noon, officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in a shopping plaza near Federal Boulevard and, while they approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated at officers, striking one, the Littleton Police Department says.

That officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers on scene shot at the sedan after it hit one of them, but the driver fled the scene. Police say the sedan was last seen going north on S. Santa Fe Drive at Hampden Avenue.

An investigation into the driver's identity is ongoing - police say they only know the suspect is a Hispanic woman with dyed blonde hair, 25 - 30 years old and with a large build.

The alleged stolen vehicle has significant body damage, according to officers. It is an older model, dark blue sedan - possibly a Honda or Buick.

