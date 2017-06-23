Local man gets 42 years in prison for pair of deadly stabbings from 2015

Jamaal Edwards (Photo: Denver Police)

A Denver man was sentenced to 42 years in prison Friday for killing two men back in January 2015.

Jamaal Edwards, 31, was found guilty after a seven-day trial in April of second-degree murder for killing 52-year-old John Shoeboot, the District Attorney's Office says in a release.

The jury in the case failed to return a verdict for Edwards on the second charge. While both Shoeboot and 42-year-old James Clyde Brown were killed in the same fight, the jury couldn't agree if Edwards was guilty on that charge and the judge declared a mistrial.

Edwards was going to have to wait until October for a new trial on that count, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 42 years for killing Shoeboot and 12 for the death of Brown. Those sentences will run at the same time.

Back on Jan. 7, 2015, Edwards reportedly got into a fight with two men in the early morning hours at an apartment in the 1400 block of Xenia Street and ended up stabbing both men to death.

Several 911 calls were made to police - including one by Edwards. Police were able to confirm inconsistencies in his version of events after he said he saw someone murdered. He was arrested as the suspect in the deaths the very next day.

