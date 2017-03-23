London attacker was British-born, known to intelligence

A locked down Whitehall in central London on March 23, 2017.

LONDON — The suspect in the terror attack near Parliament who killed a police officer and two civilians and injured dozens more was British-born and known to security officers, Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday.

May said authorities know the identity of the attacker, who was shot dead by police. She said the man had been investigated by MI5, the domestic security agency, "some years ago" regarding concerns about violent extremism. "He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic – he was not part of the current intelligence picture," she said, adding that there was "no prior intelligence of his intent – or of the plot."

She said the suspect is assumed to have been inspired by Islamist ideology.

May's comments, her first in Parliament since Wednesday's attack, came as British police made multiple arrests Thursday in connection with the incident. Eight people were detained in raids on various addresses in London and Birmingham, central England. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and investigators think the attacker acted alone.

The prime minister said that the best response to the attack was "millions of acts of normality."

Mark Rowley, the acting deputy commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, earlier revised down the number of dead to three — Keith Palmer, 48, the police officer with 15 years of service who has stabbed outside Parliament, and two civilians — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

The attacker, shot by police, brought the total death toll to four.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry identified the dead woman as Aysha Frade, a British national whose mother is Spanish. She worked as a Spanish teacher at a nearby college, the BBC reported. The man in his 50s has not been named.

"Our investigation is ongoing — developing all the time — and is focused on (the attacker's) motivation, his preparation and associates," Rowley said. He said that there was no specific information about further threats to the public.

British media reported that the car used in the attack — a gray Hyundai i40 — was rented in Birmingham.

Queen Elizabeth II said she and her husband, Prince Philip, would not be able to officially open New Scotland Yard, the London police headquarters, as planned Thursday.

"My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence," she said in a message to Craig Mackey, the acting commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

During the assault, pedestrians were mowed down by a car on Westminster Bridge and Palmer was then fatally stabbed after the vehicle crashed into the gates of Parliament and the attacker scaled a fence. Of the 40 people injured in the incident, 29 required hospitalization and seven of them were in critical condition.

One of the injured people was American.The others were a mix of nationalities including from France, Romania, South Korea, Germany, Poland and Greece.

Both houses of Parliament resumed normal operations Thursday. A minute's silence to honor the victims was held shortly after 9.30 a.m. local time. The crime scene and the area surrounding remained cordoned and police were asking people to steer clear of the areas close to the Parliament. A candlelit vigil will be held in Trafalgar Square later Thursday, the office of London's mayor announced.

"We are not afraid," May said in her address to Parliament. "Our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism. And we meet here, in the oldest of all Parliaments, because we know that democracy — and the values it entails — will always prevail."

