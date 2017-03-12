Longmont mother pleads guilty in malnourishment case

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LONGMONT, COLO. (AP) - A Longmont mother whose blind and autistic son was hospitalized for severe malnutrition has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse.



The Longmont Times-Call reports 52-year-old Vanessa Hall struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Friday. Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett says he and his staff thought it was appropriate to allow her to plead guilty to two serious charges rather than take the case to a jury.



According to court documents, the 17-year-old boy weighed 88 pounds, and a doctor likened his condition to that of a concentration camp inmate. He was hospitalized Aug. 22 after he was apparently fed a diet of soda and cracker snacks for several years and used a bedside jug as his bathroom.



David Hall, the boy's father, is due in court for an arraignment April 4.

