One of the two stolen Jeeps used during a Longmont jewelry store burglary, Wednesday morning. 8/9/17 (Source: Longmont Police Department)

LONGMONT, COLO. - Longmont police are looking for three suspects involved in a jewelry store burglary, Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., three suspects broke into The Gold Market Jewelers, located in the 1600 block of Pace Street, according to Longmont Police spokesperson, Jeff Satur.

The suspects used a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee to drive through the front doors of the business. They then broke into display cases of jewelry.

Satur said the suspects were also seen outside the store armed with a weapon and fled in a second silver colored Jeep Cherokee.

Police ask the public not to approach the suspects. Anyone who sees them in or around the stolen gray Jee is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

