Louisville bank robber flees on mountain bike: Police

If you recognize this suspect, please call authorities immediately. (Photo: Louisville Police)

KUSA - A masked man robbed the Louisville branch on the Bank of the West Saturday and fled on a white mountain bike, police said.

Just after 9:45 a.m., a man in a black hoodie, black scarf, blue jeans and sunglasses approached the teller, demanded money, and then fled on a bike after getting it, according to the Louisville Police Department.

The suspect is believed to be a white man, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, 145-155 pounds. He was also seen wearing a small green or blue backpack.

Police said no one saw a weapon and no one was hurt.

While he was not seen fleeing on a white mountain bike in this photo, he was seen at some point fleeing in a white mountain bike. (Photo: Louisville Police)

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the suspect; anyone with information is asked to call Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 KUSA-TV