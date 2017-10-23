Louisville bank robber flees on mountain bike: Police

KUSA - A masked man robbed the Louisville branch on the Bank of the West Saturday and fled on a white mountain bike, police said.
Just after 9:45 a.m., a man in a black hoodie, black scarf, blue jeans and sunglasses approached the teller, demanded money, and then fled on a bike after getting it, according to the Louisville Police Department.
The suspect is believed to be a white man, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, 145-155 pounds. He was also seen wearing a small green or blue backpack.
Police said no one saw a weapon and no one was hurt.
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the suspect; anyone with information is asked to call Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
