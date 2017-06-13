Lousiville Police seek bank robber

(Photo: Courtesy Louisville Police)

LOUISVILLE , COLO. - Police are searching for the robber of a Bank of the West branch in Louisville who targeted the bank Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the robber demanded money from bank tellers and then fled on a bike. How much money he stole was not disclosed.

The robber is described by police as a white man in his 40s with an average build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored mask, dark hoodie, dark pants, athletic shoes and gloves with a black backpack.

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corporal Ryan Morris at 303-335-4673 or Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

