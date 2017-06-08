Loveland man arrested for internet-based sex crimes

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KUSA - Loveland Police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Reece Chavez Wednesday morning after a three-week investigation following an advertisement Chavez posted online. The ad was sexually explicit and suggested interest in children.

Chavez, who lives in Loveland, was taken into custody after arriving at a hotel with the intent of having sexual relations with two other adults and a child under the age of 10.

Detectives were communicating with Chavez in an undercover nature, at no time was an actual child used or in danger.

Chavez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Assault on a Child, Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault on a Child, Enticement of a Child, and Internet Luring of a Child.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Henry Stucky at (970) 962-2249.

