Loveland nurse accused of forging prescriptions

THE COLORADOAN - A Loveland nurse's license was suspended after she reportedly called in a fake prescription to an area pharmacy.

Kaylin Zager had worked part-time at a physician's office between June and September of last year. In late December, she claimed to be the office manager at that physician's office and called in a prescription to a Loveland pharmacy for 120 Tramadol pills, a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, according to a news release from the Colorado Division of Professions and Occupations.

When the pharmacist called the office to check the name of on the prescription, they found that no such prescription had been requested by the office.

Investigators discovered that during her tenure working at that physician's office, Zager had called in multiple fraudulent prescriptions, according to the news release.

