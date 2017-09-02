Loveland Police find man fatally injured in parking area

Loveland detectives responded to a call early Saturday morning at the parking area for the Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally.

A 52-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his name yet. They say he had injuries as though he had been hit or run over by a car.

The parking area was lit up, and security staff were there at the time. Police say they believe more witnesses have yet to come forward.

Call Detective Chris Kamoske at 970-962-2259 if you have any additional information.

