Loveland police Sgt. Justin Chase misses court hearing, could face arrest

Timothy Jarrett (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Loveland police Sgt. Justin Chase has 24 hours to show up in front of Eighth Judicial District Judge Mary Joan Berenato before a warrant is issued for his arrest.

Chase was set to appear for a pre-trial readiness conference Monday afternoon prior to his trial scheduled for next week on allegations of excessive use of force.

He is on administrative leave from the Loveland Police Department and faces charges of misdemeanor third-degree assault and harassment.

The case stems from an incident that occurred Nov. 5, 2016, in which police shot Timothy Jarrett with a Taser, allegedly while he was handcuffed, as officers attempted to subdue and arrest him following a dispute outside a Loveland bar, according to court records.

