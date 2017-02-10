Aaron Bloedel died in Weld County jail Thursday, less than a week after being arrested for injuring a Firestone officer and leading police on a high-speed chase. (Photo: Weld County Sheriff's Office)

GREELEY - 9NEWS has confirmed that the inmate who died Thursday in Weld County Jail is the same man who injured a Firestone officer and led police on a high-speed chase less than a week ago.

Last Saturday, Aaron Bloedel and Steven Nelson were found sleeping in a running car on the side of the road. According to an affidavit, Bloedel woke up as Officer Dan Wittler was approached the vehicle. Bloedel started to drive away, but Wittler grabbed on to an open window. The car dragged him for about 15 feet before Wittler let go.

PREVIOUS: Firestone officer dragged by car

After a high-speed chase, Bloedel and Nelson were eventually arrested in Boulder when they abandoned the car and fled on foot.

According to an affidavit, the vehicle the men had been driving was stolen from Aurora, and the license plates had been stolen from a completely different car. Additionally, Bloedel's driver's license had been revoked for three alcohol convictions. Police also found $50 in counterfeit bills in the stolen car.

Thursday, according to Greeley Police, Bloedel was found unresponsive in his cell. Weld County deputies attempted CPR, but could not revive him. He was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Bloedel's cause of death is under investigation by the Weld County Coroner's Office. Weld County's Critical Incident Response Team is also investigating the incident.

(© 2017 KUSA)