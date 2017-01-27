Man accused of home invasion, attempted sexual assault

A composite sketch of the suspect (Photo: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS - The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment then attempting to sexually assault her.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Bayfield Way just after 7 a.m. Friday when the woman reported the attempted assault.

Police say the woman fought the suspect off, causing him to flee the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. Police say he’s between 5’11’’ and 6’ tall, very skinny and has green eyes.

The man had a disheveled look with short dirty blonde hair, scraggly facial hair and a gauge in one of his ears. He may have scratches or other injuries to his face after the struggle with woman.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.

