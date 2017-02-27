Man accused of killing, dismembering Boulder mom extradited to Colorado

(Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The man accused of killing and dismembering the mother of his young daughter is back in Colorado to face charges in her death.

Adam Densmore, 32, was arrested outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15 in connection to Ashley Mead's death. Monday, police booked Densmore into the Boulder County Jail. He's being held on warrant charges for first-degree murder, domestic violence and violation of a custody order.

(Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

A coworker reported Mead, a Boulder mom, and her 1-year-old missing on Feb. 14.

A few days later, police arrested Densmore in Oklahoma and found parts of Mead's body in a dumpster in the same area.

Boulder Police say investigators believe parts of Mead's body could be scattered across the country.

RELATED: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in death of missing Boulder mother

RELATED: PD: Missing woman's body dismembered

Oklahoma was Densmore’s final destination on a journey that started in Boulder on Sunday and continued to Raton, New Mexico and south through the Texas panhandle and to Haughton, Louisiana.

Investigators believe Mead was at least partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport, Louisiana – and authorities believe portions of her remains could be scattered between Boulder and Oklahoma in a purple suitcase.

Ashley Mead (Photo: Boulder Police)

Mead's daughter, who was with Densmore at the time of his arrest, is now with Child Protective Services.

Densmore is scheduled to make his first appearance in Division 6 at the Justice Center in Boulder at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

(© 2017 KUSA)