Courtesy: Elbert County Sheriff's Office

KUSA - Police have arrested a suspect in a 2016 murder of a rancher in Colorado.

Joe Robert Love is in jail in El Paso County, Texas.

The Elbert County Sheriff announced his arrest Monday, though he's been in jail for nearly a month.

He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and investigators believe Love shot and killed Edward Butler, 68.

He was found dead at his ranch in January of last year.

A month later, Elbert County released video of Butler's killer inside his home eating a candy bar.

At the time, investigators said he seemed like a practiced killer.

Elbert Co. Sheriff Shayne Heap told 9NEWS that Love was identified by "truly impressive police work by ultra-motivated investigators that kept at it and didn't let up for the past 12 months."

Love is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

