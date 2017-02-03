Man accused of killing wife pleads guilty

Richard Kirk, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree on Friday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Denver man charged with killing his wife while investigators say he was high on marijuana edibles pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree murder.

Richard Kirk, 50, faces 25 to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of wife Kris in April of 2014 in their DU-area home. Kirk was scheduled to go to trial in March. He was originally charged with first degree murder. If convicted – he would’ve faced life in prison.

Kris was on the phone with a 911 operator when Richard shot her in the head. Their three young children were at home at the time.

As part of the plea agreement, Kirk agreed to relinquish parental rights to his children, who will be adopted by Kris’ parents.

Kris Kirk’s family released a statement following the guilty plea:

“We miss Kris every day. We are grateful that this case has been resolved to save us all from the stress of a trial. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this, the most difficult time of our lives.”

Police and court documents indicate Kirk ate a pot edible before the shooting. Before she died, Kris told 911 she hadn’t seen him behave like he did that night in their 15 years of marriage.

Kirk originally pleaded not guilty in the case, then changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

“Mr. Kirk accepted responsibility for the murder of his wife today,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “The range of sentence possibilities will allow the public and the judge to hear about the issues surrounding this terrible tragedy.”

According to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know in 2015, Kirk’s defense was going to claim marijuana caused his “delirium and psychotic-like symptoms.”

Kirk will be sentenced on April 7 at 1:30 p.m., a week shy of three years since Kris’ death.

“Everyone involved, the defense, the prosecution and the family felt that it was a fair and just resolution of the case, it would be better not to put the family through the emotional drain of the trial,” McCann said.

