DEERFIELD, FLA. - Detectives in Florida have arrested a man accused of lacing heroin with elephant tranquilizers – leading to the death of two people in Eagle County back in March.

23-year-old Samuel Brunelus was arrested Tuesday following a multi-agency investigation spanning several months.

The drug, called carfentanil, was linked to the fatal overdoses of two people in the Blue Lake area of Eagle County on March 24.

Carfentanil has also been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in other parts of the country.

As Brunelus awaits extradition to Colorado, he's being held at the Broward County Detention Facility in Florida on a $50,000 cash bond.

He faces two counts of manslaughter, along with charges for distributing a schedule II controlled substance.

