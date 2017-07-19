DEERFIELD, FLA. - Detectives in Florida have arrested a man accused of lacing heroin with elephant tranquilizers – leading to the death of two people in Eagle County back in March.
23-year-old Samuel Brunelus was arrested Tuesday following a multi-agency investigation spanning several months.
The drug, called carfentanil, was linked to the fatal overdoses of two people in the Blue Lake area of Eagle County on March 24.
PREVIOUS: Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizers found in Eagle County
Carfentanil has also been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in other parts of the country.
As Brunelus awaits extradition to Colorado, he's being held at the Broward County Detention Facility in Florida on a $50,000 cash bond.
He faces two counts of manslaughter, along with charges for distributing a schedule II controlled substance.
