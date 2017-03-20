Man accused of leaving pipe bombs in hotel room in court

DENVER - The man accused of leaving pipe bombs in a downtown hotel room, Adam Nauveed Hayat, appeared for the first time in U.S. District Court of Denver on Monday, where he was advised of the charges against him.

Hayat is charged with “possession of firearms not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record,” a federal felony that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

In February, Denver police found several pipe bombs in his Sheraton hotel room where Hayat had been staying. The arrest affidavit states that police removed 2 suspected metal pipe bombs, and 4 PVC pipe bombs from his room, along with health records with Hayat’s name on them.

He was arrested near the Los Angeles International Airport the same day the bombs were found.

During his hearing Monday, Hayat appeared disoriented and confused. He was shackled at his wrists and ankles, and was released to the custody of the U.S. Marshals service.

At his next hearing, scheduled for Thursday, March 23, Hayat will enter his plea and the judge will decide whether he will be held without bond pending the resolution of this case.

