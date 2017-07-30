Photo: Mesa County Sheriff's Office

GATEWAY - A man is in jail after allegedly shooting at passing cars in Gateway.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a man in a parked truck shooting at cars as they drove by on Highway 141 at around 4:15 Sunday afternoon.

Local security guards were the first to respond. They exchanged gunfire with the man, identified as 54-year-old Rick Whited, and were able to pin him down until reinforcements from several agencies arrived. No one was shot.

Whited was arrested and taken to the Mesa County jail.

Deputies say Whited damaged at least one car, but there were no reported injuries.

An emergency notification went out to more than 100 homes, telling area residents to stay inside with their windows and doors locked until Whited was caught.

Gateway is located about 50 miles southwest of Grand Junction.

© 2017 KUSA-TV