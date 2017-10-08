Man accused of stabbing mom to death, critically injuring sister

(Photo: Westminster Police Department)

KUSA - A 23-year-old man is charged with murder after police say he stabbed his mother to death and critically injured his sister.

Adrian Ramirez was arrested on Saturday night in Westminster after dispatchers received a 911 hang up call from a home on the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard.

When officers got to the house after 11:30 p.m., they found two women suffering from severe stab wounds.

Ramirez's mom died on scene. His sister was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three children, all under the age of 10, were also found in the home, but unharmed.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Right now, details are unclear as to what led up to the killing.Police have not released any information on a motive.

Ramirez is being housed at the Adams County Detention Facility.

© 2017 KUSA-TV