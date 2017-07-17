Man accused of vandalizing places near Fort Collins for 4 years

(Photo: Courtesy Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A man accused of vandalizing places near numerous Fort Collins-area open spaces over the past four years is finally in custody, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Jeremy Foreman of Bellvue, Colorado was arrested on June 16 on charges for criminal mischief. He is out on a $500 bond.

Photos obtained by Larimer County park rangers appeared to show that Foreman was responsible for spray painting a restroom and Dumpster near Horsetooth Reservoir back in March. He was identified through help from the community on social media.

The graffiti spotted in March looked similar to other graffiti nearby, as well as on county roads and structures near the reservoir and Fort Collins natural areas that has popped up over the last four years.

Damage from these acts of vandalism has cost more than $1,000 to repair, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV