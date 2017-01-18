Man accused of writing bomb note on Denver-bound plane

A United Airlines logo is seen behind the ticket counter at Chicago's O'Hare airport on August 13, 2013. (Photo: MIRA OBERMAN, 2013 AFP)

DENVER- A 20-year-old-man was arrested by the FBI for allegedly writing a note indicating there was a bomb on a plane traveling to Denver International Airport on Monday night.

United flight 231 was on its way from San Diego to Denver when the pilot radioed a possible security threat.

Cameron Korth, 20, claimed to have found a note in a bathroom on the flight stating there was a bomb on the plane and that the flight crew should not attempt to land, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the plane landed, it was parked on an isolated runway and swept by Denver Police Department explosive detection canines. Passengers were evacuated onto waiting busses during the search.

No explosives were located.

Korth was eventually asked to write an account of what happened on the flight when agents noticed similarities between his handwriting and the note in question.

Denver Police and the FBI determined that Korth wrote the note in his seat, then took it to the plane’s bathroom and placed it in a toilet seat cover dispenser before bringing it to the attention of a flight attendant.

Korth was arrested and charged with maliciously conveying false information—which can carry a 10-year prison penalty and up to a $250,000 fine.

Korth is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Denver Police Department and the Denver Division of the FBI handled the investigation into the incident.

