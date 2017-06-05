Man arrested, accused of sideswiping patrol car

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A man who deputies say sideswiped a patrol car before disappearing into the woods has been taken into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested with assistance from Parker Police on Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was already wanted on a warrant, and the search intensified after the sheriff’s office said he sideswiped the patrol car in the 8000 block of Lost Lake Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The deputy involved wasn’t hurt.



