Man arrested after woman dies from overdose

KUSA - A 27-year-old Loveland man was arrested Wednesday and faces homicide charges months after a woman died of a heroin and methamphetamine overdose.

The Loveland Police Department says Shane Bueno was with 59-year-old Ruthann Estrada when she died on Oct. 16, 2016.

Bueno was arrested in Fort Collins and is currently being held at the Larimer County Jail on one count of criminally negligent homicide.

Loveland Police did not say when he’s next expected to appear in court and no booking photo was released.

