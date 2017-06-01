Man arrested by Springs PD, charged with kidnapping and weapon possession

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - A man was arrested Wednesday by Colorado Springs Police on charges of kidnapping and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a news release from the police said.

Trevor Thomas, 33, is related to an investigation of a shooting on May 6. Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 6:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Half Turn Road. Someone had been shot at before the shooter fled the scene.

Police suspect 37-year-old Freddie Edwards Jr., who is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is still at large, police said.

A residence in the 4500 block of Crimson Circle South was then searched under a warrant on May 8, obtained as the result of multiple cases that included the shooting. No one was taken into custody during the search, but an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas.

Thomas was arrested May 31 in the 3500 block of West Colorado Avenue, after failing to obey a lawful order to leave a room there.

Anyone who has any information for this investigation is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at (719)-444-7000. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

