Man arrested for child's death in Rocky Ford

Ryan Casias (Photo: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

ROCKY FORD - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of an 18-month-old girl last weekend in Rocky Ford.

Police were called to a home in the city on May 20 where they found Jayleianna Trujillo unresponsive.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Ryan Casias, who police say is the boyfriend of the victim's mother, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.

Casias was taken to the Otero County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents are continuing their investigation.

