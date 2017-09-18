Man arrested for exposing self near popular trail

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

EAGLE COUNTY - A man who the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says was spotted masturbating in the Miller Ranch Open Space Friday has been arrested – and he could have been involved in a similar incident the day before.

He was not identified by name in a news release due to the continuing investigation, but the sheriff’s office did say there might be multiple other victims or witnesses who saw him expose himself in the popular area for hikers, anglers and others.

Anyone who may have seen the man doing something suspicious in Miller Ranch Open Space is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-479-2201.

