Man arrested for murder of 2-year-old girl

WESTMINSTER - A Jefferson County man was arrested for first degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Westminster Police responded to the 5500 block of 79th Avenue on January 26 for a report that the child was not breathing.

She was taken to the hospital with significant injuries and placed on life support. She died the next day after being removed from life support.



Police arrested Joseph Barela, 26, for first degree murder. He's being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The victim has not been identified.

