Man arrested for Sunnyside neighborhood homicide

Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr.

Police have made an arrest for a murder that happened Tuesday morning in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr. was arrested Friday morning near W. Colfax Avenue and N. Federal Boulevard.

Herrera Jr. faces charges for first-degree murder.

Police have released very little information other than the victim was found in the 4000 block of North Shoshone Street.

That person has not yet been identified, and police haven’t said how they died.

