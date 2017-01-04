Man arrested for throwing rocks at cars, stabbing security officer

28-year-old Chase Prochaska (Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

PUEBLO – A Texas man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles then stabbing a marijuana dispensary security officer was arrested Tuesday night in Pueblo.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Strawberry Farms Marijuana Dispensary, 2285 North Interstate 25 at about 8 p.m. for a reported assault with injuries.

The suspect, 28-year-old Chase Prochaska of Lake Jackson, Texas, was allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles traveling on the Frontage Road of Interstate 25, just north of Pueblo.

Prochaska then started yelling at customers near the dispensary before he was confronted by a security officer.

When the security officer started following Prochaska, he began waving a knife in the air. The security officer then pulled out his service gun and yelled for the suspect to drop the knife.

Prochaska put the knife down by his side, but refused to drop it as the security officer put his gun back in the holster and attempted to grab the suspect. During the altercation, the security officer was stabbed in the upper leg.

The security officer, along with a witness, were eventually able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived at the scene.

Prochaska was arrested for second-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

The damage to the vehicles hit by rocks is estimated at $3,700. No motorists were injured.

