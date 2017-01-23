Man arrested in Brighton stabbing

File photo

BRIGHTON - A suspect has been taken into custody after a 56-year-old man was found Sunday with stab wounds to the neck.

Brighton Police say the stabbing was reported just after 12:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Pond Drive. The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police say, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

A man and a woman were also at the stabbing scene when police arrived. The man, 28-year-old Che Bachicha, was later arrested and booked in to the Adams County Detention Facility.

He faces charges for attempted first-degree murder.

What led up to the stabbing – and if Bachicha knew the victim – has not been released.

