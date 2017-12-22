Man arrested months after infant daughter's death

Kelly Kerr, 38, was arrested in his infant daughter's death. (Photo: Courtesy Lakewood Police)

KUSA - A 3-month-old girl who died back in July a few days after arriving at the hospital had numerous unexplained injuries, according to Lakewood Police.

It’s been five months, and investigators announced that her father, 38-year-old Kelly Kerr, was taken into custody on Thursday and accused of child abuse resulting in death.

First responders were first called to a home in the 10500 block of West 26th Avenue on July 21 after receiving a 911 call claiming a child wasn’t breathing.

The child, 3-month-old Olivia Hobbs, was rushed to the hospital and died a few days later.

Lakewood Police say Kerr was the only one with Hobbs when she died, and that part of his story didn’t add up when he was questioned by investigators.

He was arrested once the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to established that Hobbs’ death was a homicide, according to Lakewood Police.

Anyone with information that could further this investigation is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.



