Man assaulted during walk home on Cherry Creek Trail, later dies

KUSA - The Denver Police Department is looking for tips related to the death of a man who they say was apparently assaulted near the Cherry Creek Trail and who later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, identified as Juan Mendez-Lopez, was last seen walking home after leaving the Cherry Creek area the evening of Sept. 30.

He was found the next morning with serious injuries near the water alongside the popular walking and biking trail.

Mendez-Lopez was taken to the hospital and later died.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

