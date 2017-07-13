Man charged after wife found dead in mobile home

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his wife was found dead inside of a mobile home last week.
Robert Main is also charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury from an incident in August 2016.
His common-law wife, 33-year-old Karrie Bales, was found dead in a mobile home in the 2300 block of West 92nd Avenue on July 6.
Prosecutors did not say how she died.
Main is being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court again on Aug. 4.
