Man charged after wife found dead in mobile home

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his wife was found dead inside of a mobile home last week.

Robert Main is also charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury from an incident in August 2016.

His common-law wife, 33-year-old Karrie Bales, was found dead in a mobile home in the 2300 block of West 92nd Avenue on July 6.

Prosecutors did not say how she died.

Main is being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court again on Aug. 4.

