Man charged for fatal hit-and-run in alley

40-year-old Jason Brown (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - The Denver District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man accused of hitting two people with a truck over the weekend before fleeing the scene.

40-year-old Jason Brown is accused of running over two people in an alley near Broadway and Ellsworth on June 2.

34-year-old Kimberly Macy was killed, and another pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Brown faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, one charge of careless driving resulting in death, and one charge of careless driving resulting in injury.

Brown’s bond is set at $50,000. He’ll make his second court appearance on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.

