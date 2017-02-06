Man charged in 2-year-old girl's death

Joseph Barela, 26, was arrested for first degree murder in connectiion with the death of a 2-year-old girl.

A convicted felon with a history of domestic violence, weapons charges and a stint in prison is now facing murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old Westminster girl.



Joseph Barela, 26, was arrested by the Westminster Police Department Feb. 3 after his girlfriend’s daughter died in his care, according to court documents.



Doctors said the 2-year-old had a “significant brain injury” and also sustained multiple bruises that were “in various stages of healing.”



Barela’s arrest affidavit says he was the only one watching little Samantha while his girlfriend went to work, because he’d recently lost his job.

On Jan. 26, he called 911 because Samantha was having a “seizure.”



Court records show Samantha never regained consciousness after being taken to the hospital.



The arrest affidavit also says Samantha’s mother told police about two instances of domestic violence against her that the little girl witnessed. She told detectives Barela had slapped her during an argument.



Court records show the little girl was being potty-trained at the time of her death.



Barela told the officers he didn’t hurt Samantha.

