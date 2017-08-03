Man charged in fatal LoDo stabbing

Raoul Lanius (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - The District Attorney’s Office has filed first-degree murder charges against a man accused of fatally stabbing another man in LoDo on Monday.

53-year-old Raoul Lanius was charged for the fatal confrontation in Denver District Court on Thursday.

According to a police report, when officers arrived in the area of 15th and Wynkoop streets just before 12:30 a.m., they found Lanius wearing a blue shirt that was covered in blood.

The victim, identified Tuesday as 35-year-old Marlon Casanova, was motionless on the ground.

Lanius told police the conformation stemmed from an argument about who was going to sleep on the porch of a bicycle shop, but a friend of Casanova's says that story is simply not true.

That friend, Austin Hornsby, told 9NEWS that Casanova was a sous chef at two upscale Denver restaurants, and that he was killed while walking back to his apartment.

Police say Lanius later confessed to the stabbing death, claiming self-defense.

An autopsy determined Casanova had 14 stab wounds to the face and torso, and that his heart and lung had been penetrated.

