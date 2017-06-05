Man charged in fatal shooting near Larimer Square

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - An 18-year-old man has been formally charged for his role in a February shooting near Larimer Square that left a 33-year-old man dead and another person wounded.

Devante Crawford was arrested for the shooting on May 26. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and intimidating a witness or victim.

It happened in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 25 in the area of 15th and Market streets.

The victim, Clarence Thomas, died at the scene. Another man went to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police haven’t said what the motive may have been for the shooting or if Crawford knew Thomas.

Crawford is being held without bond in Denver city jail, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.



