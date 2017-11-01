Man charged in fatal Utah shooting now named suspect in Golden homicide

KUSA - The 24-year-old man accused of gunning down a University of Utah student is now named as a suspect in a Golden homicide that left a 63-year-old man dead.

Austin Boutain and his 23-year-old wife Kathleen were named as the sole suspects on Wednesday in the death of Mitchell Bradford Ingle.

Golden investigators say they will recommend charges to the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office that include first-degree murder, robbery, and motor vehicle theft.

23-year old Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain.

Austin was taken into custody and was interviewed by Utah investigators on Tuesday. Golden detectives went to Utah to speak to Boutain about the Colorado case.

Golden Police said in a release that Ingle and the Boutains had just recently met and did not have a long-term relationship, but didn't specify what their relationship.

A preliminary investigation indicates Ingle had been dead for a few days. He had been staying in the Clear Creek RV Park on a short-term lease.

The pair are currently being held in a Salt Lake City jail.

