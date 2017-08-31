Man charged with child abuse in accidental shooting of son

Generic gavel (Photo: JacobStudio via Thinkstock)

COMMERCE CITY - A Commerce City man is facing a charge for child abuse after his 3-year-old son got ahold of a handgun and shot himself in the arm.

22-year-old Landon Orr has been charged with one count of child abuse for placing his child in a situation that resulted in serious bodily injury and another count for possession of a dangerous weapon.

The charges come after Orr allegedly left a 9mm handgun on a table after cleaning it at his home in the 9700 block of Nucla Street on June 28.

His toddler son picked up the gun and accidently shot himself in the arm, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The boy has since recovered.

Orr was arrested on Tuesday, and is currently free on a $10,00 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 29 at 8:30 a.m.

