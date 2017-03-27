Man charged with Federal Boulevard beatings

Emmanuel Leon is charged with beating three people outside of two Federal Boulevard restaurants. (Photo: Courtesy Denver DA'S Office)

DENVER - A 19-year-old man has been formally charged with beating three people in a parking lot outside of two Federal Boulevard restaurants.

Prosecutors say during a 34 minute period in the early morning hours of March 20, Emmanuel Leon beat three people outside of 1423 S. Federal Blvd. Police say one of the victims was asleep when he woke up to Leon kicking him in the head.

A second victim was later found unconscious along with several pools of blood and a third person later came forward.

Leon was arrested that day, and is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one of third-degree assault.

Police haven’t said what the motive may have been for the attack, or if Leon knew the victims.

Leon is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

