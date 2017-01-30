Man charged with murder after woman's body found behind Dumpster

File photo

KUSA - A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found behind a Dumpster earlier this month.

Deshawn Benain was formally charged in the death of 21-year-old Sydney Lewis on Monday, the Adams County district attorney’s office announced.

Prosecutors allege Benain killed Lewis during an argument. Her body was found at 5025 E. 56th Ave. on Jan. 23.

Benain is set toappear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 2.



