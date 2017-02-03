Man charged with murder in RTD officer shooting

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - Denver authorities have formally charged a man accused of shooting and killing an RTD transit security officer Tuesday night.

Joshua Cummings, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office.

The charge alleges that on January 31, 2017, Cummings shot and killed 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken near the intersection of 16th St. and Wynkoop St. in downtown Denver.

Cummings was taken into custody without incident after officers discovered him hiding on a patio outside a condominium about two blocks from the scene of the shooting. He is being held without bond.

Cummings appeared in court on Friday for his advisement hearing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, March 3.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by 9NEWS, two women approached Von Lanken just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to ask him whether they might be able to catch a light rail train. Just then, one of the women told police “she observed the suspect approach the victim from behind a place a gun near his neck.” The woman said “she heard the suspect say something to the effect of, ‘Do what you are told.’”

A moment later, the gunman fired, then ran off as the mortally wounded security officer crumpled to the ground.

Responding officers were searching the area when a security officer at a building at 1400 Wewatta St. told them there was surveillance video of the suspect leaving the area. After watching the video, the officers continued their search, locating the man about 11:50 p.m. on a patio of a complex at 1628 14th St.

They arrested Cummings there.

Cummings, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, had Islamic writings in his possession when he was arrested, and was kicked out of a mosque in Texas, 9Wants to Know has learned.

In social media postings, Cummings identified himself as a jiu-jitsu instructor. He was active on Twitter in 2016.

“I seek refuge in the one God from the evils of Satan, and I begin in the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the …” he wrote in June 25, 2016.

“Wake up people. America is a failed state. It’s about to get so real. …” he posted on June 26, 2016.

And in a July 2, 2016, tweet, he called for a “former cop” in Arizona to be “put to death for treason”

Each of the posts had a link to a Facebook page that has been taken down, so it is not clear what the tweets referred to.

Anyone who was in the area Tuesday night and may have seen something was asked to call Denver Police.

A memorial fund has been set up for Von Lanken. You can help his family here by making a donation in the name of Scott Von Lanken at the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union.

